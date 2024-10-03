Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,166,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,520,000 after purchasing an additional 169,113 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,215,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,156,000 after buying an additional 449,230 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,586,000 after buying an additional 314,488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,819,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,598,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 198,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

EHC opened at $95.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.41. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EHC. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

