Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,915 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.64% of Alector worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 526,037 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Alector by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,148,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 75,481 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alector by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 922,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 128,515 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 146,015 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alector by 61.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 135,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alector

In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $35,609.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $35,609.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 13,926 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $67,958.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,222 shares of company stock valued at $286,013 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALEC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alector

Alector Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $433.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Alector had a negative net margin of 290.66% and a negative return on equity of 102.63%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Alector

(Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.