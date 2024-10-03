Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 152,700 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Grifols by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,596,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,924 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Grifols by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,892,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Grifols by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,749,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,605,000 after buying an additional 961,700 shares during the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in Grifols in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,991,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 7.7% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,339,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,799,000 after buying an additional 881,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols ( NASDAQ:GRFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Grifols had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.