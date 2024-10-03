Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $53,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $22,265,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after purchasing an additional 69,701 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,901,000 after purchasing an additional 47,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,710,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLM stock opened at $521.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.24. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.82.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

