Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $4.33 Million in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 881,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $762,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,318,000 after buying an additional 95,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.22. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

Insider Activity

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.85 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $33,089.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,683.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Read Our Latest Report on LFST

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.