Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $2.61 Million in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 213,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Vestis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis during the second quarter worth $44,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vestis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Vestis Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vestis stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Vestis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.33 million. Vestis had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Vestis’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSTS has been the topic of several research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vestis from $12.50 to $13.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

