Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 89,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 67,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $2,030,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,923,071 shares in the company, valued at $118,869,051.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

GIII opened at $29.18 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.19.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.25. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $644.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

