Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 48,907 Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,907 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Ameris Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,560,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,771,000 after buying an additional 92,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,374,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,263,000 after acquiring an additional 45,240 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,533,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,254,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,712,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 851,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $436.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

