Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $4.34 Million Position in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 222,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Centuri as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Centuri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,619,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centuri in the second quarter worth $2,922,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Centuri in the second quarter valued at $2,757,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Centuri during the second quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centuri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,393,000.

Insider Activity at Centuri

In related news, Director William Fehrman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Centuri in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Centuri from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Centuri from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Centuri Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CTRI opened at $15.81 on Thursday. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $672.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centuri Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Centuri Profile

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Featured Stories

