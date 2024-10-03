B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 875 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group raised its position in Equinix by 3.2% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.5% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $902,869.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $897.13.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $886.60 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $834.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $792.47. The stock has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.93, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

