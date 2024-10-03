B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $2,317,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPC opened at $165.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $139.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.62.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

