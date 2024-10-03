B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 9,131 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTLS. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $63.18 on Thursday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.15 and a 1 year high of $63.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average is $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

