B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE stock opened at $126.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.73.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.