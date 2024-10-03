AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after acquiring an additional 250,738 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in AMC Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,010,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 19,794 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 234.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 195,444 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMCX. StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

AMCX stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $369.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.41 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 2.29%. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

