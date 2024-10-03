Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Holdings Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 60.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,239 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ball were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 334.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Ball by 17.0% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

BALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Ball’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

