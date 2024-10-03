Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 1,164 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 84.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Align Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 122.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,197,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3,647.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,553,000 after acquiring an additional 104,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.88.

Align Technology Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $238.06 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $335.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.04.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Stories

