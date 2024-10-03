US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,806 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 699,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.34. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $62.94.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

US Foods last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.82.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

