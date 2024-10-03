Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 50,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $212.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.40. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $217.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

