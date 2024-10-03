Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,328 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.18% of LiveRamp worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at $169,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in LiveRamp by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 143,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 623.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 80,424 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RAMP opened at $24.12 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie upgraded LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $244,808.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,440.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $244,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,440.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $100,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,106.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $495,471. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Further Reading

