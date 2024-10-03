Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,943 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Truist Financial raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Baird R W upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Insider Activity

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $195.22 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

