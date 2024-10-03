Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $154.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.92 and its 200 day moving average is $142.44. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DGX. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

