Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Argus dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 42,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $7,279,747.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,685 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 42,403 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $7,279,747.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 5,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total transaction of $981,488.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,601.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,706 shares of company stock worth $12,323,138 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $162.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.02.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

