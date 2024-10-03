Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 551,100 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,619,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,005,000 after acquiring an additional 223,669 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,232,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,279,000 after acquiring an additional 548,094 shares during the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 2,715,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 2,593,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ZI opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.05. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck bought 1,500,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,788,001 shares in the company, valued at $100,080,128.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.