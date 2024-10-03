Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 3,159 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 314,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 417.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 71,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $102.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.58. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $104.80.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

