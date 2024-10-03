Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 3,170 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 303.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,343,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367,502 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 301.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,657,000 after buying an additional 4,246,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,186 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $139,246,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,267,624.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $700,422.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ COO opened at $107.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $112.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.92. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

