Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,638 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 82.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

NYSE HVT opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $423.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

