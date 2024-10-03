Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 23,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $404.51 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.01 and a twelve month high of $405.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.52 and a 200 day moving average of $321.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $318,177.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,445.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total transaction of $9,287,830.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 228,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,103,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $318,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,445.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,405 shares of company stock valued at $134,635,646. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.