Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Titan International were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Titan International by 2,689.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,593 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 582.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 276,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 236,287 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Titan International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,327,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE TWI opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $565.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.79.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Titan International had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $532.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.