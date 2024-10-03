Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PTC were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,849,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in PTC by 133.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 122,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,205,000 after acquiring an additional 70,131 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in PTC by 1,600.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 55,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 52,056 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PTC by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 834,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,061,000 after acquiring an additional 169,592 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $717,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,408.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,330. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PTC opened at $177.91 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. PTC had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $518.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PTC

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.