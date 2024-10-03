Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $193.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.