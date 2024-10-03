Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 297,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,913,000 after buying an additional 28,774 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.93.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $143.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $145.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.