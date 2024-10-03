Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $874,000 Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $151.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.83 and a 200 day moving average of $151.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

