Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 3,691 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 54.5% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 154.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BTIG Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.23.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $97.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average is $108.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

