Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 340 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in World Acceptance by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 11.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $242,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in World Acceptance by 1.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in World Acceptance by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $112.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $658.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.72. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $94.57 and a one year high of $149.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 17.02 and a quick ratio of 17.02.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at World Acceptance

In other World Acceptance news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,665.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

World Acceptance Profile

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.