Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 4,435 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after buying an additional 120,740 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in Cardinal Health by 773.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 43,488 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after purchasing an additional 161,656 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 314,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $435,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,491.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cardinal Health news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $435,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.24 and a fifty-two week high of $116.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 89.78%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

