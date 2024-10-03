Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 12,875 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 111.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Corning were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 21.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Corning by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE GLW opened at $44.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

