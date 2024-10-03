Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -69.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.32%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.