Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 2,323 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 318.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVGW opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.44 million, a PE ratio of -318.00 and a beta of 0.56. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Calavo Growers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -888.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

