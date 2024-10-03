Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,015 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 559.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,031 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $131.44 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.81.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Northland Capmk downgraded Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

