Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 934,841 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,984,000 after purchasing an additional 165,032 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 772,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 106,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 213,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 67,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $12.89 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $448.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Cross Country Healthcare

Insider Activity at Cross Country Healthcare

In related news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $33,473.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,882.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $236,199.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,807.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $33,473.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,882.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.