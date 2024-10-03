Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,274 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Cencora by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 2.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 3.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cencora by 5.4% during the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Cencora by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

Cencora Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $221.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.46 and a 1-year high of $247.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

