Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Mesa Laboratories worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $187,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $132.32 on Thursday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $82.86 and a one year high of $141.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $715.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.76.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -1.36%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Further Reading

