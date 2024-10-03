Sei Investments Co. Acquires 159,350 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 159,350 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $420,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 129,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.19. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

