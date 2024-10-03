Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,311,000 after acquiring an additional 89,445 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,582 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $16,964,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 73,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,105.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BRX stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

