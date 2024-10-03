Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 3,882 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $103.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $110.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.20.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Argus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.