Sei Investments Co. Has $3.53 Million Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 285.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,144 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cameco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,533,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,237,000 after acquiring an additional 55,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $4,597,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cameco by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CCJ opened at $49.45 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCJ

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.