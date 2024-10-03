ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,939,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,820,000 after buying an additional 91,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,732,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,587,000 after buying an additional 60,612 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 17.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,038,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after buying an additional 157,190 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 625,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after buying an additional 39,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 94.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 338,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 164,105 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.99. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $314.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.50 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 19.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $771,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.