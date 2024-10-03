Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,033 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.23% of Delek US worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DK. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 37.2% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 876,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after buying an additional 237,734 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 777,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Delek US by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 457,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 96,531 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 8.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 281,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.09.

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DK opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.26%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

