ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,623 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Informatica during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Informatica by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Informatica during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Informatica by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 28,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,817,638.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,817,638.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Informatica Stock Performance

Shares of Informatica stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,214.50, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. Informatica Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $400.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Informatica’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Informatica Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Informatica Profile

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Articles

