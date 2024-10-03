Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 1,171.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ciena by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,499,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after purchasing an additional 181,358 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Ciena by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 225,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 90,610 shares during the period. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $196,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $196,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $135,278.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,604,752.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $502,953. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $66.01 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Raymond James lowered Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ciena from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

